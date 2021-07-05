News
Kaduna Police confirms rescue of 26 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School
The Kaduna Police Command has revealed that 26 of the students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School in Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area of the state, have been rescued.
This was confirmed on Monday by the Police spokesman Muhammed Jalige in the aftermath of the abductions.
According to Jalige, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army, and Navy Operatives on getting information about the attack immediately mobilised to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt.
“The operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty-six (26) students including a female teacher safely.
“The rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned,” he noted.
He stressed that the command is saddened by the incident and called on all stakeholders on security to unite “particularly at this very critical time to safeguard schools in order to guarantee a safe and secured learning environment and other meaningful businesses”.
