Kaduna Police confirms rescue of two Bethel students

The Kaduna Police Command on Wednesday evening confirmed the rescue of two of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun Local Government Area.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the students were rescued by police operatives in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed this during a press briefing, stated that the students have been taken to a police medical facility where they are currently undergoing medical examination.

Read also: Abductors of Kaduna Bethel college’s students demand N60m ransom

121 students of Bethel Baptist secondary school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state were abducted from their hotels by bandits on July 8.

Last week, the police rescued one of the students inside a forest, with another two rescued today, thereby bringing the number of those rescued to three.

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions