Kaduna Police rescues four kidnap victims
The Police Command in Kaduna State on Monday stated that its operatives had rescued four persons kidnapped on a highway in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.
The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed that the victims were rescued on Sunday at about 7 pm, following the receipt of credible information on the incident.
“The incident, which was received via distress call, had it that some bandits attacked two commuting vehicles around Bade forest in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State, and took six occupants into the forest.
“On the strength of the information, operatives were immediately mobilized to the area, trailed the bandits into their enclaves, engaged them in a fierce shootout, thereby rescuing four victims unhurt while the bandits, some with bullet wounds, escaped deep into the forest.
“However, concerted effort to rescue the remaining victims is tactically being coordinated to ensure they are safely returned,” he said.
Jalige also disclosed that Police have arrested a suspect for illegal possession of firearms and recovered two arms and three live cartridges.
According to him, on July 18 at about 1.50 pm, the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command acted on reliable information and succeeded in arresting the suspect, aged 36.
“The suspect was in possession of a locally fabricated pistol and three live polymer-cased 12-gauge shotgun shells.
“The suspect’s resident was further searched where one double-barreled gun was equally recovered,” he added.
The Police spokesperson said the Command had launched an investigation into the incident with the aim of establishing the motive behind the unlawful possession of the weapons, and possible arrest of more suspects.
