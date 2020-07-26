Kaduna records 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, discharges 39

The governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said that the 50 new cases were part of the 209 samples the state sent for testing.

The Kaduna governor also said that 39 more patients in the state had recovered from the virus and were due for discharge.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, @GovKaduna:

“Covid-19 Update, 25 July 2020: 39 patients are due for discharge. 50 samples returned positive out of 209 analyzed.

“The new cases are from Kubau 9, Jema’a 1, Sanga 23, Kaduna North 7 and five each from Kaduna South and Chikun.”

