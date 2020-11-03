Kaduna records five new COVID-19 cases

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The cases, according to tweets on the governor’s official Twitter handle @GovKaduna, were recorded in Chikun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

Two cases were recorded in Chikun and one each in Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Kajuru LGAs respectively.

The government also disclosed that 23 patients are due for discharge from the state’s isolation facilities.

It wrote: “23 patients are due for discharge. Five samples tested positive out of 84 analyzed. There are two new cases in Chikun and one each in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, and Kajuru LGAs.”

