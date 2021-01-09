Kaduna residents protest bad governance under El-Rufai, absence of Sen Sani

Residents of Rigasa community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, have taken to the streets in protest against bad governance by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration in the state.

The protesters who poured into the streets on Friday, January 8, saidnthey are protesting against insecurity and the demolition of their shops without prior notice or compensation by the state government.

The protesters who carried placards with inscription such as “El-Rufai is killing us,” “We did not vote for you to kill our businesses,” and “Secure our land or step down,” chanted anti-government songs to express their displeasure over what they described as gross injustice.

Rigasa, which was once the most densely populated community in the state, is said to have become a shadow of itself as residents have been fleeing the area due to insecurity and attacks by bandits leading to killing and kidnapping of many residents.

The residents also complained that despite paying rents through the local government with official receipts, the state government went ahead to demolish their shops without compensation or prior notice.

They lamented the daily attacks, kidnappings and rape by bandits in the community, while accusing the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, of insensitivity to their plight. They said that Sani had never visited the constituency since he was elected to the office.

They further explained that his constituency offices across the local government had remained locked after the election that saw him defeat the former senator, Shehu Sani, as they vowed to continue with the protest until their demands are met as no intimidation by security agents unleashed on them by the government will deter them.

