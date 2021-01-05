KADUNA S3X PARTY: Omokri recalls El-Rufai son’s gang r*pe threat, calls for arrest

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the demolition of a restaurant by the Kaduna State government over plans to allegedly hold a sex party.

The state police command, had last week arrested the organizers of the alleged sex party while the state government demolished the building housing the restaurant.

On reacting via a tweet with his official Twitter account @renoomokri, Omokri said the house of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s son, Bello, should also be demolished for threatening to gang rape a woman.

Recall that Bello had stirred controversies on social media when he threatened to gang rape the mother of a Twitter user.

He, however, later apologised for his tirade on Twitter.

Omokri in the tweet wrote: “If sex parties should lead to demolition, then Nasir @nelrufai’s son’s house should be the first to be demolished. We all saw when the young man threatened to gang rape an Igbo man’s mother, and even worse, to pass her around to his friends.

“That is even worse than a sex party. That is a rape party. Hypocrisy! Demolishing the alleged ‘sex party’ hotel just shows total absence of the rule of law in Kaduna.”

