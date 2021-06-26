News
Kaduna School accepts crypto payments despite CBN warnings
A private secondary school in the city of Kano, Oxford Science Academy, has announced its acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a payment method for school fees.
However, the school management on Friday stated that using cryptocurrency is optional and that conventional payment methods are still available to parents.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that in February, the Central Bank of Nigeria stopped banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions.
Nonetheless, the crypto community in Nigeria is still strong despite the government’s strict regulations.
The head of the school, Sabi’u Musa Haruna stated that the decision was taken after consulting with the parents of the students.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin investors in Nigeria, others lose $59.9bn as value of crypto coin drops by 6.48%
“We’ve decided to accept cryptocurrency as school fees because the world today is tilting towards the system.
“We believe one-day digital money will gain more acceptance than paper money.
Mr Haruna added that countries like El-Salvador and Tanzania are already accepting cryptocurrency in their schools.
He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to quickly embrace the system and regularize it.
The move could pave the way for other schools to adopt cryptocurrency payments, which will be a shift from centralized to decentralized payment methods.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....