Kaduna Senator condemns attack on Giwa and Kajuru communities

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, in the National Assembly, Malam Uba Sani has vehemently berated the attack on Giwa and Kajuru communities, of Kaduna State by armed terrorists.

Senator Sani who reacted to the attack on the communities in a statement issued on Saturday said that attacks on Bakali village in Giwa LGA and Maro village earlier in the week, in Kajuru LGA, which left many dead in Bakali and in Maro village was a murderous and wicked act of desperation.

The lawmaker also used the opportunity to call on security agencies to double up their efforts at ensuring citizens of the state are safe.

Senator Sani said; “The attack on the communities is a murderous and wicked act of desperation, in a statement he signed Saturday evening, called on security agencies to review their strategies in tackling banditry, adding that, fight should be taken to the attackers.

“Three persons injured in the Maro village attack are presently in St. Gerard Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna. Two of them have undergone surgery,” the lawmaker added.

Speaking further, Senator Sani who was worried that the attacks on communities was becoming more frequent, said, urgent steps must be taken to take the fight to the bandits.

“Our security agencies must reassess their strategies and come up with measures to checkmate these murderous elements. Hundreds of locals have been displaced from the two villages. The bandits burnt their houses and foodstuffs,” he said.

