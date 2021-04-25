Kaduna Speaker suspends aide over comments on Gov El-Rufai | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kaduna Speaker suspends aide over comments on Gov El-Rufai
The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, has suspended one of his Personal Assistants, Al’ameen Muhammad Sameen, over a comment he (Sameen) allegedly made on Governor Nasiru El-Rufai which Zailani deemed as disparaging on the governor.
Sameen had reportedly made a post on a platform, Hausa 7 Nig, that Zailani was not happy with el-Rufai over the insecurity situation in the state.
“They are destroying people in Kaduna, may God see us through,” Sameen had reportedly posted on the platform and on his Facebook page.
However, the Speaker felt the post did not emanate from him and in a statement on Saturday signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, announced the immediate suspension of the PA.
The statement described Sameen’s actions as “unprofessional and a taint on the journalism profession” as other publications in the state had picked up the post and copiously quoted him.
READ ALSO: ‘No to bargaining, kill them all,’ El-Rufai restates position on bandits
“The said quote did not emanate from the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani and the media houses that published it did not reach out to him for a confirmation,” the statement said.
“This does not conform to the ethics of journalism.
“We call on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to be proactive and weed out quacks giving journalism which is a noble profession, a bad name.”
