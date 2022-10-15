Kaduna State attracted $4.48bn investments in 7 years – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Saturday his administration has attracted a total investment portfolio of $4.48 billion to the state in the last seven years.

El-Rufai , who disclosed this in his address at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit, said the investments created 75, 750 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

He said the flow of investments to Kaduna was a result of the state government’s continuous effort at providing a conducive environment for the private sector to drive the economy through numerous policy actions and reforms.

The governor stressed that the state has abundant natural resources, a productive workforce, and steady economic growth and serves as the gateway to the northern market.

El-Rufai said: ‘’Kaduna state is also the most improved state in the 2018 Ease of Doing Business Subnational report by the World Bank and it has a very investor-friendly environment.

“The state is also the third biggest consumer market in Nigeria, the third most populous state in Nigeria and has 52 percent of Nigeria’s consumer market.

‘’Besides, Kaduna State is rich in mineral resources as it has over 25 non-oil mineral deposits, including gold, iron ore and marble.”

The governor said one of the major achievements of his administration was the increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N11 billion in 2015 to N52 billion last year.

He listed other achievements including the remodeling of Murtala Muhammed Square which now has world-class sporting facilities, shopping malls, restaurants, and various recreational centres.

Others are the construction of urban roads in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria, the upgrade of school infrastructure as well as the construction of the Kawo and Barnawa flyovers.

