Kaduna task force rescues 60 Almajiri children from unathorised premises

The Kaduna State Task Force on COVID-19 has rescued 60 Almajiri children from unauthorized premises operating as schools in the state.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the children were from 13 states in the country.

He added that other rescued children came from the Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, and the Niger Republic.

The breakdown of the number of rescued children on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kebbi (16), FCT (2), Katsina (15), Kano (15), Zamfara (8), Sokoto (1) and Nasarawa (12).

Others are Niger (5), Kwara (4) Kogi (2), Oyo (2), and Kaduna (68).

The figure for the foreigners showed: Niger Republic (5), Burkina Faso (3), and Benin Republic (1).

According to him, some of the children are toddlers who are unable to properly identify themselves.

Adekeye said: “ Keeping children in unauthorised places was also in contravention of Kaduna State government land-use regulations and inconsistent with the policy of repatriation of Almajiri to their states and local governments of origin to continue their education under the care of their parents, and in properly registered and regulated schools.

“Since then Kaduna State government has undertaken a continuous exercise to identify locations where these children are being kept and taken steps to rescue them from such places and reunite them with their patents to continue their education.

“As part of the implementation of this policy, Kaduna State has received 1,118 children from the state who were relocated from other states.”

