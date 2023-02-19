Kaduna teachers cry out over months of unpaid salaries

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), has cried out over the plight of over 300 of its members who it said have not been paid salaries for several months now.

The lamentation of the teachers was conveyed through the Chairman of the Teachers’ Union in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, Syrus Hassan, at a onference tagged, “Dignity of a Teacher 2023”, organised by Uncle Focus Educational Consult and General Contract Ltd, on Friday, in Kaduna.

In an interaction with newsmen after the event, Hassan said about 300 of their members have not received salaries for several months, which has forced them into begging for survival.

READ ALSO:Kaduna teachers issue strike notice, protest unpaid salaries

“We’ve been pressing on to see that the teachers are paid but up till now, we still have a number of them that have not been paid for several months.

“Unpaid teachers are up to about 300. We have been calling on the government to pay the wages of teachers who are owed salary arrears, but the bureaucratic bottleneck and long process procedures have been holding the payment.

“Actually, to say the truth, teachers are still lacking behind in terms of welfare. Up till now, some teachers are still not getting one or two benefits and incentives like leave grants for years but we know that it cannot go round,” the NUT Chairman lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now