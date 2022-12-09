News
Kaduna teachers issue strike notice, protest unpaid salaries
Secondary school teachers newly recruited by the Kaduna state government say they will embark on a strike on Monday, December 12, to protest their unpaid seven months salaries.
The teachers who were handed letters of offer of provisional appointments in July, 2021, after Governor Nasir El-Rufai had sacked over 4,000 for failing a competency examination, in a statement on Friday, said they had resolved to embark on the peaceful protest after all their efforts to get their salaries ended in vain.
“After we were handed our appointment letters, we had to wait for over two months before we were deployed,” the statement signed by the teachers said.
Read also:Kaduna govt set to replace over 2,000 sacked teachers
“Since our deployment, the government has not paid us salaries despite the high cost of living the country is currently facing. We are breadwinners in our families. We have families and children who needs to be taken care of.
“We are calling on all teachers concerned to converge at the state secretariat, Ministry of Education on Monday 12th December, 2022, to demand for justice for our unpaid seven months salaries,” they said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...