Kaduna teachers issue strike notice, protest unpaid salaries

Secondary school teachers newly recruited by the Kaduna state government say they will embark on a strike on Monday, December 12, to protest their unpaid seven months salaries.

The teachers who were handed letters of offer of provisional appointments in July, 2021, after Governor Nasir El-Rufai had sacked over 4,000 for failing a competency examination, in a statement on Friday, said they had resolved to embark on the peaceful protest after all their efforts to get their salaries ended in vain.

“After we were handed our appointment letters, we had to wait for over two months before we were deployed,” the statement signed by the teachers said.

“Since our deployment, the government has not paid us salaries despite the high cost of living the country is currently facing. We are breadwinners in our families. We have families and children who needs to be taken care of.

“We are calling on all teachers concerned to converge at the state secretariat, Ministry of Education on Monday 12th December, 2022, to demand for justice for our unpaid seven months salaries,” they said.

