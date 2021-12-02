Kaduna to dismiss 233 teachers for certificate forgery 

The Kaduna State government said on Thursday at least 233 teachers would be dismissed from the state civil service for presenting fake certificates.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), Tijjani Abdullahi, disclosed this at a media briefing in Kaduna.

The Board had in April launched a certificate verification exercise to ensure that all teachers in the government’s payroll have the basic qualifications for employment in the state.

According to Abdullahi, the Board has verified 451 certificates by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates.

He said:: “Nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded and from their responses, 233 teachers presented fake certificates. One institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates.

“The Board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery.”

The chairman also said the names of the 233 teachers would be uploaded on the government’s website immediately to ensure transparency.

He added that the Board would continue to conduct competency tests for teachers, adding this would be followed by a series of training programmes expected to begin in January 2022 for 12,254 teachers.

Abdullahi added: “We have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Teachers Institute, the College of Education, Gidan Waya, and the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to conduct the training exercise.”

The government had since released the names of the affected teachers.

The names were published on the government’s website a few hours after the KADSUBEB chief’s announcement.

List-of-Teachers-with-Fake-Certificates (1)

By Blessing Udeobasi

