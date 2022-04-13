Kaduna train attack, a result of bandits and Boko Haram alliance – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, claimed on Wednesday bandits and Boko Haram members are now working together in the country.

Mohammed, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said recent bombing of an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was a product of an unholy alliance between Boko Haram and bandits.

The minister, however, urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government in dealing with the criminals.

He said: “What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

“Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the North-East. I can tell you very confidently that the Federal Government is on top of this matter.

“I think the Honorable Minister of Defense has already addressed the issues.

“One, what the federal government is doing won’t be the subject matter of a press conference, because we have lives at stake. And that the various arms of security are working night and day to unravel the mystery surrounding the attack as a whole.

“On the kidnapped people, what I can assure you is that the respective arms of the government, actually engaged as we speak, are working to get those victims released.

“It’s natural for anybody who is a father or a mother of a kidnapped person to be worried and to be concerned. But at the level of government, we appreciate that and we are leaving no stone unturned.”

