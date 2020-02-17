KADUNA TRAIN ATTACK: Between Amaechi & Aisha Yesufu, who is the liar?

The pair of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) went on social media on Monday calling each other liars.

They were both arguing over an alleged attack by bandits who laid in ambush around Mando area of Kaduna State, and tried to waylay the passengers who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15 pm on Sunday.

Reports said Amaechi was among those at the train station when the attack took place, and that he reportedly fled the scene, to avoid being kidnapped.

However, Amaechi In a post on Twitter, denied the incident, describing it as fake news.

“Fake News. This is completely concocted”, the transport minister tweeted.

However, Yesufu, also in a twitter post, called Amaechi a liar. According to her, close relatives were at the scene of the attack and identified Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, as running away from the scene of the attack.

She wrote, “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were in that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a new born mouse whom water have been poured on, it was witnessed!. GOVERNANCE IS NOT BY LIES & PROPAGANDA!”.

In another swift response, also on Twitter, Amaechi insinuated that Yesufu was lying, as he reiterated his earlier stand, that he was nowhere near the station when the attack took place.

“Madam, I was not attacked, I did not see or escaped attackers, bandits or kidnappers. I did not “fled like a…” Insults & abuses will not change the fact that I was not attacked or escaped attack, in Kaduna last night. BTW, we can still be respectful & courteous here. Goodmornin”, he wrote.

