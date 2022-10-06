Kaduna train attack caused suffering, devastated lives – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has promised the House’s support for the remaining 23 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train released by the terrorists on Wednesday.

Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media, Lanre Lasisi, said such support would help the hostages to rebuild their lives.

He added that the attack on the Kaduna-bound train devastated lives and caused untold suffering in the country.

The terrorists released the victims at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The hoodlums abducted 121 passengers during the March 28 attack on the train in Kaduna.

They later released 98 hostages after receiving ransom from their families.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the release of fellow citizens kidnapped by terrorists in the unfortunate attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train seven months ago.

“This is comforting news for the kidnapped victims and all Nigerians who carried them in our hearts, praying and hoping for a resolution to this unfortunate saga.

“Now begins the process of healing and recovery for the victims and their families. This will not be easy. These victims and their families deserve and will receive the support of this House of Representatives and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as they work to rebuild their bodies and spirits and restore normalcy to their lives.

“This morning, I remember the ones we lost in this attack. I pray for the repose of their souls. And for the families who still mourn and miss them, I know that words will never be enough to convey your loss or reduce your grief. I pray that you will find peace and healing through the grace of God.

“Like all the other terrorist attacks of the past two decades, this attack on the Kaduna-bound train has devastated lives and caused untold suffering.

“Too many people have suffered for too long. It’s past time to end this pain and suffering. We owe the victims, their families and all Nigerians a debt. That debt will only be fully paid when the perpetrators of this attack are identified and punished for their grievous sins against the nation.

“I join all of you, all our fellow citizens and people of conscience, in welcoming home the released victims. May God bless the memory of the dead. May His love heal the wounded, and His grace comfort the bereaved.”

