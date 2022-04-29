Metro
Kaduna train attackers release photo of baby delivered by kidnapped woman
The terrorists who abducted passengers when they attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28, have released a photograph of a new-born baby girl delivered by one of the abducted women who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of the abduction.
The terror group which carried out the attack, suspected to be members of the Ansaru sect, a breakaway group from Boko Haram, released the picture of the new baby on social media on Thursday, day after they released photographs of some of the kidnapped victims in their den.
Read also: Attackers of Abuja-Kaduna train release new photos of abducted passengers
After the release of the abductees’ photographs, there were stories of the pregnant woman giving birth to a baby in the terrorists’ camp by her family who said they were called by the criminals to inform them of the news.
A family member of the woman had first hinted that she had been delivered of her baby, although the identity of the new-born child was not disclosed until the terrorists released her picture.
To confirm the news they gave to the family, the terrorists released the photograph of the infant baby girl and informed the family she was in good condition and was being taken care of by qualified nurses.
