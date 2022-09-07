News
Kaduna train: DSS sheds light on arrest of hostages’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu
The Department of State Services (DSS) has explained why the lead negotiator between the attackers of the Abuja-Kaduna train and the abducted passengers, Tukur Mamu, was arrested by security agents in Egypt.
Mamu was arrested at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, while traveling to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj alongside his family members on Tuesday.
The lead negotiator had facilitated the release of several passengers abducted by terrorists during the March 28 attack on the Kaduna-bound train.
Manu was brought back into the country on Wednesday and taken into DSS custody.
The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the man who is a close aide of an Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has some critical questions to answer on the ongoing investigations into the country’s security challenges.
The statement read: “The Department of State Services has been inundated with inquiries in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator.
READ ALSO: Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Mamu, reportedly arrested in Egypt
“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners in Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.
“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.
“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.”
