Kaduna varsity sacks lecturer for alleged sexual harassment

The management of the Kaduna State University on Friday sacked a lecturer in the institution for alleged sexual harassment.

The lecturer, Dr. Idowu Abbas, was a staff in the university’s Department of Geography before his sack.

The institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, confirmed the lecturer’s sack in a statement in Kaduna.

The DVC said Abass was thoroughly investigated for sexual harassment by the staff disciplinary committee before the decision to terminate his appointment and reassign students under his supervision to another lecturer was taken by the university’s management.

The statement read: “According to the report, the lecturer (Abbas) confessed in his testimony to have touched and hugged a female student he was supervising against her will when she went to his office to discuss her project.

“His testimonies also revealed other nasty and randy misbehaviour he exhibited to the student.

“This gross misconduct by the lecturer violated Section 8.7 Paragraph (f) of the Administrative and Academic Regulations in Kaduna State University.

“The regulations state that ‘victimization/harassment of students through examination marks is punishable by dismissal and/or termination of appointment.”

