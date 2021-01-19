Kaduna varsity to reopen January 25, ABU announces resumption plans

The Kaduna State University (KASU) on Monday directed students of the institution to return to campus on January 25 for the commencement of academic activities.

Three other institutions in the state, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Federal College of Education, Zaria and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic also announced the resumption plans.

The KASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the reopening of schools in Kaduna.

The meeting was organised by the state’s Ministry of Education and attended by heads of tertiary institutions in the state, private school owners, parents and government officials.

Tanko, who was represented at the meeting by the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Yohanna Tella, said the institution proposed a six-week lecture if allowed to open on January 25.

He added that virtual lectures for large classes of more than 50 students would be conducted for students in the lower levels and physical lectures for small classes of 50 students for those in higher levels.

The vice-chancellor said: “We have also planned practical classes in batches of fewer than 25 students for smaller classes and 45 for larger classes. The examinations for 100 level and 200 level students will be computer-based.

He said the COVID-19 protocols enforcement task force put in place by the university’s Student Affairs Division would ensure the fumigation and general sanitation of the hostel’s environment.

The Dean of Student Affairs, ABU, Prof. Muhammad Fatihu, said the university would resume in phases to prevent overcrowding on campus.

Fatihu said that university, with more than 43,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate students could not afford to ask all the students to resume at the same time without putting them at risk.

He said: “We have decided to phase the resumption for the continuation of the First Semester 2019/2020 academic session by dividing the semesters into two.

“Half of the students will resume and conclude the semester before the second batch resume while the first batch are at home.

“This we believe will help curb the spread of the virus, while all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to. We will consider normal school hours when normalcy is restored.”

Also, Registrar, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Dr. Jibril Lawal, said the college would use radio to deliver lectures to its students as part of strategies to decongest the school.

He said physical lectures would be staggered, adding that while some students would listen to lectures via radio, others would attend lectures in classes in controlled numbers.

