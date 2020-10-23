Kaduna youths protest, make 12-point demand

Youths of Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Thursday took their protests to the counsel secretariat in Zonkwa with a 12-point demand.

The youths, who marched in solidarity with the #EndSARS protest, currently ongoing in different parts of the federation, presented their demands to the council chairman.

The demands of the youths, which was presented by one of their leaders, Moses Peter Boman, included an end to bad governance, accountability from their elected and appointed representatives to defend them especially in the face of oppression.

They also demanded that the management of Kaduna Electricity company address the problem of epileptic power supply across the local government because most of the people who depended on power for their businesses had been sent out of business due to lack of power.

The protesters equally urged the government to do more in the fight against banditry, kidnappings and rape.

