Kaduna’s COVID-19 patients who were on the run apprehended

The Kaduna State government confirmed Sunday security agents had successfully tracked down two COVID-19 patients who fled shortly after they were notified of their test results.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patients are now at the Kaduna State government isolation centre for treatment.

She recalled that the two patients had been self-isolating in their respective homes pending receipt of their test results.

“They both switched off their phones and remained incommunicado once they were informed of their positive test results,” she said.

The commissioner encouraged all residents to take precautions and protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

