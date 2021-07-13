Kaduna’s insecurity, hardship worrisome – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalating insecurity and hardship in the state.

El-Rufai, who stated during a presentation of the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Second Quarter of 2021 at the Government House, added that the situation is giving him sleepless nights.

The governor stressed that the report revealed the current state of the security situation in Kaduna.

He said: “The data on security incidents in the state during the second quarter of 2021 reflects the real agony of our citizens and communities, their pains and losses, and the fears and anxiety that have created considerable distress.”

El-Rufai noted that the report also outlined efforts by the state government and the security agencies to contain the situation.

The governor lamented that the government’s considerable investments in security are yet to achieve the desired results in the state.

