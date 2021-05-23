Kaffy narrates how Facebook helped her reunite with her sister after 22 years | Ripples Nigeria

Renowned Nigerian media personality and choreographer, Kaffy real name Kafayat Shafau-Ameh has narrated how the social media platform, Facebook helped to reunite her with her sister after 22 years.

In a video that she published on her Facebook platform, the award-winning dancer revealed that social media changed her life forever.

First, she revealed how the social media network helped to promote her profession and expose her to a broader audience.

Here is what she said;

There is something that people do not know that Facebook did for my life.

If you read my book, there is a story about being disconnected from the last born of my family.

Since she was nine months old, we didn’t know where she was.

The moment I broke the Guinness World Record and the news was all over the place, she used Facebook to track me down and that’s how I found my sister after 22 years of being apart.”

The dancer later revealed in the video that her parents were disappointed in her choice of career, however, things have changed since she was named in the Guinness book.

