Kagara abduction an abuse of child’s rights – UNICEF | Ripples Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday described the abduction of students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, as an abuse of child’s rights.

In a statement issued by its Communication Specialist, Sam Kaalu, UNICEF demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the students.

Although the agency acknowledged the efforts being made by the Nigerian government to rescue the students, it expressed concerned about the violent attack and safety of the abducted victims.

The statement read: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.

“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children.”

Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and three staff from the college.

