KAGARA ABDUCTION: FG has abandoned us, Niger gov laments | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Ababakar Bello of Niger State on Thursday lamented that the Federal Government had abandoned the state in its quest to secure the release of the students and staff of the Government Science College, Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that 27 students and 15 others were abducted by bandits in the early hours of Wednesday last week.

According to Governor Bello, the state does not “feel any Federal (Government) presence” in efforts to rescue them.

Bello, who stated this while receiving the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, who was in the state to commiserate with him on the abduction, said: “At the moment, we do not feel any Federal presence here. The Inspector-General of Police sent us four mobile units but we are to shoulder the financial responsibilities. So, where is the support? There is no support from anyone.

“Yes, we had a delegation that came to visit and commiserate with us but that was all. So, we are left to ourselves.”

READ ALSO: Abducted Kagara students still with bandits – Gov Bello

The governor further revealed that the state had promised the parents of the students and staff that they would all return safely.

He said further: “We have already made a commitment that we will bring back the children safely with or without anyone.”

Ripples Nigeria reported that a Federal Government delegation comprising of the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd.), and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), had visited Minna, the state capital, in an effort to work with the state government and security agencies towards securing the release of the abductees.

Join the conversation

Opinions