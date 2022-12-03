Kalu dismisses claim on US embassy’s rejection of Tinubu’s visa application

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday dismissed a rumour that the United States Embassy rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visa application to enter the country.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former Abia State governor described the claim as fake news.

He saidTinubu postponed the trip on his own accord and was not denied a visa by the US embassy.

He warned the party’s supporters to remain focused and predicted that the opposition would spread more false information about the APC presidential candidate.

Kalu revealed that the US State Department confirmed to him that Tinubu would be received in America in the third week of December.

He wrote: “As the election draws closer, the opposition will spread more fake news against our presidential candidate but we should always ignore and keep our eyes on the ball. The news that Tinubu was denied a visa to the USA is as fake as other fake news.

“Tinubu postponed the travel himself and was never denied a visa. The State Department of the US confirmed to me that Tinubu will be received in the third week of December. As the presidential candidate of our party with an outstanding personality, he will be warmly welcomed in the United States. OUK.”

The APC Presidential Campaign Council had during the week announced that Tinubu would travel abroad, beginning on December 4 to meet with world leaders and promote his candidacy to the international community.

