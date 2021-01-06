Kalu, Ekweremadu, others urge parties to zone presidency to South-East in 2023

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and some other leaders of the South-East Tuesday urged all political parties in the country to zone the presidency to the region in 2023.

They made the call during a bipartisan meeting held at Igbere, Bende local government area of Abia State.

The meeting was also attended by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the leaders urged the parties to zone the presidency to the South-East in 2023 for justice, fairness, and equity.

The communiqué read: “The presidency has rotated between northern and southern Nigeria and among the various geopolitical zones.

“Thus, the South-West and South-South geopolitical zones in the southern part of the country have produced the President of Nigeria in the persons of His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

‘Hence as power is expected to rotate to the South in 2023, the leaders noted that the South-East is the only zone in the South that is yet to produce a president of Nigeria in the current democratic dispensation.

“With the support of other geopolitical zones and ethnic groups, the position of Nigerian President in the 2023 general elections in all political parties should be zoned to the South East for the sake of justice, fairness, and equity. The southeast zone is united and indivisible in advancing the cause of the region and Ndigbo.”

However, the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has distanced the South-East governors from the bipartisan meeting convened by the leaders.

Umahi is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum.

