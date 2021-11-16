Politics
‘Kalu for president’ posters surface in Umuahia
Several campaign posters of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have surfaced in Umuahia.
The posters which bore inscriptions such as: “Vote Dr Uzor Kalu for President – A New Nigeria is here”, and describing him as a “nation builder”, were largely seen at Abia Towers’ roundabout, on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.
READ ALSO: PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency
The posters are said to have been produced by the Arewa Youth. The association had declared its support for the emergence of an Igbo president, as its National President, Mohammed Umaru, made the appeal at a news briefing on Sunday in Umuahia, saying it was important to support the Igbo people to actualise their presidential ambition come 2023.
However, Mr Kalu’s media aide, Maduka Okoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the posters were false and that the former Abia governor has not declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency. He attributed this development to the work of people who love Mr Kalu for all the good he is doing.
“We did not paste posters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu anywhere. We have not contemplated on that and we have not made any categorical statement”, Mr Okoro said.
By Ijeoma Ilekanachi
