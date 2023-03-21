Kalu lays claim to Senate presidency, says it’s his turn

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has laid claim to the presidency of the yet to be inaugurated 10th Senate, as he believes it is his turn to mount the saddle.

The senator who won the Abia North Senatorial district seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 National Assembly elections to return to the Upper Chamber, in a chat with journalists on Tuesday at the National Assembly complex, said being a high ranking lawmaker from the South-East, it was natural for him to become the Senate President coupled with his experience as an ex-governor.

“It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria,” he said.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line for more than 20 years ago. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls.

“The same MTN number I had is what I’m having and I will be willing to still maintain that phone number to answer to my calls.

“I’m not going to switch off my phones, because I’m Senate President but I’m hoping that Nigerian people will pray for me to be Senate President because it’s my turn,” he added.

Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia North Senatorial district election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he defeated his closest rivals, Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party (LP) and Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a total of 30,805 votes to 25,540 votes and 15,175 votes respectively.

