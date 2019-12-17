Kalu seeks bail, says his health, constituency will suffer if he’s kept in prison

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu who was recently sentenced to 12 years in jail has filed a post-conviction bail application.

Kalu, who is presently a senator, and chief whip of the Senate, stated that his health is failing, and that the prison’s health facilities cannot cope with his ailment.

According to him, as senator representing Abia North senatorial district, the interest of his constituency would also suffer, if he is kept in prison.

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Lagos Federal High Court had on December 5, sentenced Kalu to 12 years’ imprisonment over a N7.1 billion fraud offence.

Kalu committed the crime when he was Abia State governor between 1999 and 2007.

But Kalu, after spending12 days in prison argued in his application to the court that since his offences were bailable, the court should set him free while he challenged his conviction at the Appeal Court.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opposed Kalu’s post-conviction bail application.

