Kalu urges APC members to close ranks ahead of 2023 elections

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Sunday urged all aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to close ranks in the interest of the party.

Kalu, who is also the leader of the APC Caucus in the state, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He charged the members to sue for peace and jettison the idea of defection to other parties.

Kalu said: “As the leader of the party, I have been neutral but that does not mean I am paying deaf ears on the grievances by individuals and groups

“I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while we explore all peaceful means for an amicable solution.

READ ALSO: How Tinubu caused my problem with Obasanjo —Orji Kalu

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

“The wisest actions from all members will be to strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in 2023

“The Ward Congress, Local Government Congress, and State Congress are over. I will encourage everyone who believes in our party to remain steadfast because what is ahead is more and better

“Abians are strongly behind APC and we have what it takes to wrestle power from the ruling party in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now