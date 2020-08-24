Kalu urges APC’s NEC to extend tenure of Gov Buni-led caretaker committee

Senator Orji Kalu has called for the extension of the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate Chief Whip said the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) should consider extending the tenure of the committee to March 2021.

This was contained in a statement from the Chief Whip’s media office on Monday and signed by Mr Kunle Oyewumi.

Kalu said, “It is with deep patriotic concern and the growth of our great party that I am appealing to the NEC to consider extending the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021 against the December proposed period.

“This is to give the caretaker committee members the needed time to put things in order and hand over properly to a new leadership in the end.

“I do not see any need for fire brigade approach for them to hand over to a new leadership by December.

“The committee is expected to focus their attention on Edo because the election will determine the strength of any new leadership.”

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State also said that the party going ahead to hold its convention in December would allow for a desired result.

He said this was because the National Assembly would soon enter budget presentation and defence and that ministers would begin to make appearances at the National Assembly from October until November.

He added, “Some of the ministers will also need to travel to their wards and make adequate preparations for the congress.”

