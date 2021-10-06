Kalu urges politicians to shift focus from 2023 elections

The former governor of Abia State, Orji-Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday urged politicians to work for the unity of the country through their actions rather than focusing on the 2023 general elections.

Kalu made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He was responding to the conferment of a traditional title on him by the Emir of Arugungu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

The ex-governor said: “I will like to use this opportunity to call on politicians to focus on the unity of the country, focus on the problem of banditry, focus on the problem of the people than focusing on the election coming on in two years’ time.

“People of Nigeria should focus on the unity of Nigeria today because the unity of the country is more important to us today than any other thing we are going to do.

“If we are overrun by bandits, we will not be able to run for election.

“Those who are sabotaging government should stop henceforth so that we will live in a very conducive environment.”

The Senate Chief Whip urged Nigerians to support the government at all levels and the security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

“The government alone cannot do this fight, it is for everybody to fight and win, and so we must report back to our security agencies, where we find any challenge,” Kalu added.

