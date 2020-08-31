Kalu visits Babangida, Abdulsalami, speaks on his 2023 presidential ambition

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu Monday gave a hint at his readiness to vie for the presidency in 2023.

Kalu, who is also the Senate Chief Whip, paid a courtesy visit to two former military rulers, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) at their country homes in Minna, Niger State.

In a chat with journalists at the end of the meeting with the two ex-Nigerian leaders, the senator said that he would contest for the country’s presidency if given the opportunity by the electorate.

He said: “I am still in the Senate, and I will seek for re-election into the Senate but if our people want me to contest for the position of president I will not hesitate.”

He added that there was no zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution, adding that any person in the party can vie for the presidency under the party’s platform.

“Zoning is not a constitutional matter in APC, any person can contest any post in APC,” Kalu added.

On the security challenges in Nigeria, the former governor alleged that there was sabotage in the country’s security system.

“It seems that there was sabotage in our security system,” he said.

Kalu expressed optimism that the National Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive in tackling the security challenges in the country.

