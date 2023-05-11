Kalu, Yari meet APC NWC, protest zoning of National Assembly leadership

Aggrieved senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja over the zoning of the National Assembly leadership.

Those at the meeting were the senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, Mohammed Musa, and Sadiq Umar.

Kanu and Yari are both eyeing the Senate president seat.

The NWC was represented by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and National Women Leader, Beta Edu.

The party had on Monday nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and the lawmaker representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, as the senate president and speaker of the House respectively.

The APC also picked the Senator representing Kano North senatorial district, Barau Jibrin, and the current spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, as deputy senate president and deputy speaker of the House.

READ ALSO: 10th NASS: 18 North-Central Senators-elect kick against APC zoning

However, many members of the party rejected the arrangement and urged the party leaders to make further consultations on the matter.

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, decried the snub of the North-Central in the zoning of the National Assembly leadership.

In a statement he personally signed, wondered why the North-West would get two leadership slots while the North-Central was ignored in the arrangement.

In his address, Kalu insisted that the party should not zone the leadership of the National Assembly based on the number of votes each zone contributed to the victory of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

On his part, Yari urged the APC leadership to review the zoning formula in the interest of justice and equity.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now