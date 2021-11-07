Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington in rematch to retain welterweight title

Welterweight champion of Nigerian descent, Kamaru Usman has retained his title with a unanimous decision win against Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268 in New York.

Usman dropped the challenger twice in quick succession at the end of the second round with a big left hook and a huge right hand.

Covington rallied in rounds three and four and the pair traded heavy shots in the fifth without either able to land a fight-ending blow.

The judges scored it 48-47 48-47 49-46.

Read Also: Kamaru Usman retains UFC Welterweight title with victory over Jorge Masvidal

“I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now,” said Usman, who won their first meeting in Las Vegas at UFC 245 in December 2019 via fifth-round TKO.

For the rematch both fighters arrived in New York with improved skills as they went back and forth throughout the full five-round duration.

After the fight at Madison Square Garden, Usman, known as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, paid tribute to his opponent.

He said: “Guys, I just gotta give it up. I know there was a lot of trash talk, there’s a lot of bad blood here, and I’m sure there’s still going to be some after tonight.

“When you share an octagon with someone this tough, you can’t help (but respect them). That respect is going to come.”

Usman’s victory improves his record to 20-1 and extends his winning streak to 19 fights.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now