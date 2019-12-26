Kane, Alli score, Balogun absent as Spurs beat Brighton

England forwards, Harry Kane and Dele Alli were on target for Tottenham Hotspur as they come from behind to beat Brighton in the Premier League.

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, who was thought to make his first league appearance of the season for Brighton was not part of the matchday squad.

Spurs, who bounced back from last weekend’s defeat, came from behind to pip the Seagulls 2-1 in a Boxing Day encounter.

The result lifts Spurs up to fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who host Southampton later on Thursday.

The result also ensured Brighton’s miserable record on Boxing Day continued – with the Seagulls now winless in their last 11 games on the date.

Jose Mourinho’s side will take on Norwich City at the weekend while Brighton will host Bournemouth.

