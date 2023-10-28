Kane bags hat-trick in Bayern’s 8-0 win vs Darmstadt

Bayern defeated Darmstadt 8-0 in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday with England captain Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick.

The German champions are now at the summit of the league, but could be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen if they beat Freiburg on Sunday.

Kane scored an incredible goal from his own half early in the second half in a game that saw three players sent off – one for Bayern, twi for the visitors.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star then netted another two goals, extending his record to 12 goals in nine games.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala each got doubles while Thomas Muller also scored in the comfortable win.

The game also saw Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer make his return after breaking his leg while skiing in December 2022.

