Kane puts Spurs exit plans to rest, says he’s focused on helping team

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Harry Kane has cleared the air once and for all over the speculations he will be leaving the club this summer.

Kane has been repeatedly linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City but it appears that Spurs are unwilling to let him go.

The England forward did not play in his team’s starting matches this season, but played his first game of the season last Sunday when he come on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

Kane whose contract at Tottenham runs to 2024, confirmed his allegiance to the club in a social media post just few days to the close of the transfer window.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Kane wrote on Wednesday,

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Tottenham will be facing Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday, looking to overcome a 1-0 away defeat in the first leg last week, and Kane could be featuring.

“He is an option. It is great news for everybody,” said Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We are all very happy. [He is] one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”

