Politics
KANO 2023: Ganduje reportedly picks Deputy Gov Gawuna as preferred successor
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly backed his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, as the chosen candidate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election in 2023.
According to reports, the governor presided over a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, where Gawuna was chosen.
The parties also agreed that Gawuna’s running partner should be Murtala Sule Garo, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
During Rabiu Kwankwaso’s two tenures as governor of Kano, the incumbent governor Ganduje served as his deputy.
READ ALSO: Ganduje appoints new Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries in Kano
If Gawuna wins the governorship election in 2023, Kano’s present political history would continue with deputy governors replacing their bosses.
Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje is likely to pick the Kano North Senatorial District nomination and expression of interest forms on Monday.
Senator Jibril Barau, a prominent member of the state’s defunct APC faction led by former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, presently holds the senate seat.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...