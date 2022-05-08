KANO 2023: Ganduje reportedly picks Deputy Gov Gawuna as preferred successor

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly backed his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, as the chosen candidate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the governorship election in 2023.

According to reports, the governor presided over a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, where Gawuna was chosen.

The parties also agreed that Gawuna’s running partner should be Murtala Sule Garo, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

During Rabiu Kwankwaso’s two tenures as governor of Kano, the incumbent governor Ganduje served as his deputy.



If Gawuna wins the governorship election in 2023, Kano’s present political history would continue with deputy governors replacing their bosses.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje is likely to pick the Kano North Senatorial District nomination and expression of interest forms on Monday.

Senator Jibril Barau, a prominent member of the state’s defunct APC faction led by former governor Ibrahim Shekarau, presently holds the senate seat.

