Politics
Kano announces mandatory drug tests for APC contestants in council polls
The Kano State Government has announced that all contestants vying for positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s executive council position must undergo a mandatory drug test.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.
According to Garba, interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening.
”The directive is part of government’s policy, to rid Kano of illicit substances,” he said.
He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the Oct. 16 state Congress of the ruling party.
”Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them a portfolio,” Garba said.
He further noted that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje mandated the state office of the NDLEA to ensure thorough conduct of the tests.
The commissioner reaffirmed Ganduje’s commitment to riddle drug abuse among political leaders.
”The government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner said.
