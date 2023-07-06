Kano anti-corruption agency to quiz Ganduje over Dollar video

The Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has invited former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over alleged bribery.

A video emerged in 2018 showing Ganduje stuffing bundles of dollars he allegedly received as kick-backs from contractors handling projects in the state in his traditional attire.

The ex-governor was publicly ridiculed by many individuals and groups, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who hilariously labeled him “ Gandollar” during the period.

The PCACC Chairman, Magaji Rimingado, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s spokesman, Kabir Abba Kabir, confirmed this in a programme on Channels Television.

He said Ganduje is expected to appear before the commission next week.



Rimingado also dismissed insinuations that the investigation was aimed at stopping the ex-governor from getting an appointment from the Federal Government.

The PCACC chief said: “I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself.

“This is why on my return as the chairman a few weeks ago and the fact that the former no longer enjoys immunity, we decided to reopen the investigation and give the former governor the opportunity to clear himself or otherwise, more so, as the videos have continued to cause the state and the citizens of the state ridicule across the globe.”

