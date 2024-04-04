Kano anti-graft agency chairman, Magaji suspended

The Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission, Muhuyi Magaji, has been suspended by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

This followed his arraignment for alleged corruption by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The CCB arraigned Magaji on a 10-count charge of corruption on November 16, 2023.

The Chief Press Secretary of the CCT Chairman, Veronica Kato, who disclosed this in a terse statement on Thursday, Magaji’s suspension was to ensure he does not interfere with his ongoing trial.

Kato said: “Delivering the ruling, the Chairman CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, established that the Tribunal has the competence and jurisdiction to hear the case.

“The judge said Muhuyi Magaji cannot continue to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office while facing trial, to avoid any interference with the case. Hence the suspension, this is pending the conclusion of the trial.”

The case has been adjourned till May.

