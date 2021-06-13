Kano anti-graft commission recovers N300m | Ripples Nigeria

The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC) of Kano State has disclosed that officials of the commission have recovered about N300 million between January 2021 till date.

Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, disclosed this in Lagos during the 25th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by the HEDA Resource Centre with the theme, “Assessing the Fight against corruption in Nigeria (2015-2020).”

However, Rimingado said the commission was not only after the arrest and prosecution of offenders but was also creating awareness among the people on the evil of corruption, and contributing to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

According to him, apart from several recoveries made by the commission, it has equally saved the people billions of naira through intervening in arbitrary price increases by traders.

His words: “We have our annual report in which I believe in 2020, it’s there to speak for us. We are not only after how we recover funds per se, but we also have one case that at least saved billions of Naira, that is the issue of price increase in Kano.

“We intervened in that and virtually all and sundry are happy and appreciate what the commission did and based on our intervention, we saved the Kano people and by extension other northern states that solely depend on Kano for essential services.

“Recently, we stopped hoarding of petroleum where virtually all the major states including Lagos and Abuja suffered a shortage of fuel on the insinuation that pump price will increase. When we intervened in Kano, we were able to stop that.

READ ALSO: Ban on illegal gatherings in Kano still in force – Police

“In 2020, we were able to recover about N530m, we recovered nothing less than 400 plots of lands, vehicles, and much more. In this year alone, we have recovered nothing less than N300m.

“So we are making progress and we are not only after recovery, prosecution, arrest but we are after creating awareness so that people will be conscious of how to contribute their quota in the fight against corruption in this country and that is what we are doing and we are making progress in that aspect.”

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions