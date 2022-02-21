Kano APC chieftain accuses Buni of demanding bribe from Ganduje

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Hassan Alwan, has accused the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, of demanding a bribe from his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Alwan, who made the allegations while appearing on a Channels Television political programme on Monday, said Buni was profiting from the crisis engulfing the Kano chapter of the APC between factions led by Ganduje and former state governor and senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The supremacy battle rocking the party in the state was further escalated last Thursday when an Appeal Court in Abuja declared the Ganguje faction as the authentic APC in Kano.

While commenting on the judgement, Alwan alleged that Buni had requested for a bribe from Ganduje so as to handover the certificate of return to his faction.

“Buni has been using the party platform to collect money from people that are contesting; that’s what he does.

READ ALSO: Former PGF DG writes Buhari, accuses Buni-led committee of plot to sabotage APC convention

“When the judgement of the Appeal Court came on Thursday last week, and it was in favour of the Kano state government, and the Kano governor asked Mai Mala to issue a certificate of return to the substantive chairman, do you know what he said? He requested for money. I mean Gov. Mai Mala Buni; he demanded for bribe from Ganduje.

“He requested the governor gives him money before he issues the certificate…. is that not fraudulent?

“His excellency the governor of Kano state is alive today, Mai Mala Buni is alive, you could ask from them, he requested for money,” Alwan insisted.

However, the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Ganduje’s spokesman, Muhammad Garba, has denied knowledge of the bribe saga, saying he is not aware of such a demand.

In a brief statement he issued on Monday, Garba said only Alwan and Buni are in the position to substantiate the allegations.

“Hassan Alwan should open up the issue, if he was in the know of how the bribe was demanded.

‘’Alwan should tell Nigerians if he was there when the bribe was demanded by Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“Gov. Buni himself should also be asked to come out and clear his name of the accusations by Alwan,’’ Garba said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now