Kano APC elders ask Ganduje, Shekarau to embrace peace

A group of eminent elders in the Kano State chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday warned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and former Minister of Education, Ibrahim Shekarau, to bury their egos and allow peace to reign in the state.

The elders who were disturbed by the lingering crisis in the state chapter of APC gave the warning at a meeting on Wednesday.

They urged the two warring factions to sheath their swords and work together in order to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

The elders’ council who came together under the aegies of “Maslaha Group,” described the crisis as a major threat to APC chances in next year’s election.

The Director-General of the Maslaha Group, Yusif Ado-Kibiya, who addressed journalists after the meeting held at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano metropolis, said the crisis was not only unnecessary, but ill-timed and unwarranted.

The G-7 group loyal to Shekarau had on Monday rejected the APC move to harmonise the party structure in Kano in a bid to address the lingering leadership crisis in the state.

This followed the November 30, 2021 ruling by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama which handed the control of APC in the state to the former governor’s faction.

He said: “The internal conflict that is currently taking place at the party is very worrisome, hence it has become necessary to seek the support of all and sundry within Kano APC to embrace dialogue to achieve maximum success.

“Maslaha Group wishes to ensure that democratic process at all levels is adhered to, and of course, supporting fielding credible candidates into political offices thereby ensuring effective service delivery to our teeming populace in Kano.

“We feel that the conflict between the government side led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and another faction led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau is as a result of domination, competing values, selfish interest and personal ambition.

“Looking at the teeming APC aupporters in Kano, the conflict can be said to be unnecessary, ill-timed and unwarranted.

“The conflict may end up causing disunity and disharmony among party members, project an embarrassing posture about Kano State.

“The APC National Secretariat should wade in at this juncture to address the issues squarely and democratically.

“If the conflict is not properly addressed, it may increase the chances of the opposition party winning the forthcoming elections in 2023.

“However, the concern of the Maslaha Group is a peaceful resolution of the unwarranted conflict with the aim of moving the party forward,” Ado-Kibiya stated.

