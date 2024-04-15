Kano APC suspends Ganduje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in the Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State, has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, over corruption allegations levelled against him by the state government.

The ward executive led by Haruna Gwanzo announced the ex-governor’s suspension at a press briefing on Monday in Kano.

They said Ganduje must clear his name of the corruption allegations before he would be readmitted into the party.

READ ALSO: GANDUJE: APC challenges Kano Gov to extend probe to include Kwankwaso's era

The Kano State government will arraign the APC chairman, his wife, Hajia Hafsat Umar and six others for alleged corruption at the State High Court on Wednesday.

Ganduje was publicly ridiculed when he was seen in a viral video stuffing dollars allegedly received as a kickback from a contractor handling a project in the state in his flowing dress otherwise known as “babaringa” in 2017.

Gwanzo said:

“We decided to suspend Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.”

